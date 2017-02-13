Several have hopes of replacing Congressman Tom Price - CBS46 News

Several have hopes of replacing Congressman Tom Price

By Giovanna Drpic, CBS46 Reporter
Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., right, accompanied by Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at his confirmation hearing. (AP Photo) Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., right, accompanied by Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at his confirmation hearing. (AP Photo)
Who will replace Tom Price in the 6th Congressional District now that he has been sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary?

CBS46 is getting a first look at who has applied for the job Monday, since today is the first day of qualifying for the seat.

This is a majority Republican district.

The following people are vying for the seat:

  • State Senator Dan Moody
  • State Senator Judson Hill
  • Jon Ossoff
  • Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan
  • Former State Senator Ron Slotin
  • Keith Grauert
  • William Llop (R)
  • Don Moody (R)
  • Ragin Edwards
  • Richard Keatley, Ph.D.
  • Rebecca Quigg, M.D.
  • David Abroms
  • Bob Gray
  • Bruce Levell
  • Kurt Wilson 

Qualifying runs through Wednesday at 1 p.m. The qualifying fee is $5,220 and the job has an annual salary of $174,000. The special election is April 18.

