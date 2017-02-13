22-year-old arrested for statutory rape in Hall County

Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested for statutory rape in Hall County.

Exodo Guevara is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor after allegedly talking with the minor on social media.

Police say a family member of the victim reported the relationship to authorities.

Guevara was arrested without incident on Feb. 10 and charged with aggravated child molestation, electronic enticement of a minor and statutory rape, according to authorities.

