Mother of toddler who pulled gun on 11 year-old sister turns self in

The mother of a toddler who found a gun and shot at his older sister has turned herself in to police.

Jennifer Cotton, 30, turned herself in to authorities at the Newnan Jail at around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, Cotton's 2-year-old son pulled the trigger of the gun and accidentally injured his 11-year-old sister. The girl was not shot by the bullet but was instead hit by a screw from the holster.

Cotton told police her son reached in her purse and pulled out her 9 mm gun and pulled the trigger.

The victim was taken to Atlanta Children's Hospital at Egleston where she had surgery to remove the screw.

Cotton is facing reckless conduct charges.

