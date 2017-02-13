Braves' Rodriguez to have shoulder surgery, may miss season

Sean Rodriguez signs autographs before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Braves general manager John Coppolella isn't sure if it's realistic to hope for a return this season of infielder Sean Rodriguez, who will have shoulder surgery.

Rodriguez, who agreed to an $11.5 million, two-year contract with Atlanta in November, hurt his shoulder when a vehicle he was driving was rammed by a stolen police car in Miami on Jan. 28. His wife Giselle and two of their children were hospitalized with injuries she said on her Twitter account were not life-threatening.

Rodriguez's shoulder injury was not immediately disclosed. On Monday, Coppolella told The Associated Press that Rodriguez's surgery hasn't been finalized.

Atlanta acquired second baseman Brandon Phillips from Cincinnati on Sunday.

Rodriguez hit .270 with 18 homers and 56 RBI - all career highs - for Pittsburgh last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.