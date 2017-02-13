"Pink Boots on the Ground" Day at State Capital

The Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, Inc. will have "Pink Boots on the Ground" Day at the state capital on Monday, February 20.

State Representatives Karen Bennett, Carolyn Hugley and Dar'shun Kendrick will be hosting this event.

“It is always an honor to welcome and join my sorority sisters and other like-minded people at the State Capitol each year for Alpha Kappa Alpha Day,” said Rep. Bennett. “I am especially looking forward to hosting this year’s event to bring together these women and discuss the issues that are most important to our families and our communities.”

The oldest African American sorority will have over 200 members gather at the Georgia State Capitol's Golden Dome to discuss political issues and stress the importance of participating in political processes.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was founded in January 15, 1908 on the campus of Howard University. With over 265,000 women , there are nearly 100 chapters in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Germany, and Africa.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



