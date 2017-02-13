Attorney reveals what led to Atlanta mayoral candidate investigation

Residents have reported more issues at Avery Park Town HomesMore >
Residents have reported more issues at Avery Park Town HomesMore >
Atlanta United has announced the rescheduling of three matches, all to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.More >
Atlanta United has announced the rescheduling of three matches, all to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.More >
The driver of a dump truck suffered minor injuries after the truck overturned on I-75 in Atlanta Wednesday.More >
The driver of a dump truck suffered minor injuries after the truck overturned on I-75 in Atlanta Wednesday.More >
A man being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement died Tuesday at an Atlanta hospital while in custody.More >
A man being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement died Tuesday at an Atlanta hospital while in custody.More >
"Gray Death" is described as an overdose death from a drug combination of opiate drugs.More >
"Gray Death" is described as an overdose death from a drug combination of opiate drugs.More >
An elderly couple both diagnosed with dementia that were last seen at a restaurant in Rockdale County have been located safe.More >
An elderly couple both diagnosed with dementia that were last seen at a restaurant in Rockdale County have been located safe.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
Police searching for a missing Braselton teen who disappeared from her home while playing soccer in the backyard have located her safely.More >
Police searching for a missing Braselton teen who disappeared from her home while playing soccer in the backyard have located her safely.More >
A death investigation is underway after a student died after school at Creekside High School.More >
A death investigation is underway after a student died after school at Creekside High School.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
Georgia's 6th district special congressional election to fill Tom Price's vacant House seat, which originally had nearly 20 candidates, has now been extended to a runoff season for the top two candidates--Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff.More >
Georgia's 6th district special congressional election to fill Tom Price's vacant House seat, which originally had nearly 20 candidates, has now been extended to a runoff season for the top two candidates--Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
As Governor Nathan Deal mulls whether he'll sign the Campus Carry Bill, allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons on Georgia's College campuses, students who would be affected by it are of mixed opinions.More >
As Governor Nathan Deal mulls whether he'll sign the Campus Carry Bill, allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons on Georgia's College campuses, students who would be affected by it are of mixed opinions.More >
A group will hold a forum on Saturday to pick the brains of the people running for the top executive spot in Atlanta on issues regarding Atlanta's growing issues of inequity and environmental justice.More >
A group will hold a forum on Saturday to pick the brains of the people running for the top executive spot in Atlanta on issues regarding Atlanta's growing issues of inequity and environmental justice.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in District 6, pushing the original deadline of March 20--before the special election--back to May 21.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in District 6, pushing the original deadline of March 20--before the special election--back to May 21.More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions. Although the congressional election in District 6 has received nationwide coverage, other elections and key dates have gone under the radar. Here is a link to the Secretary of State's website for an exhaustive list of elections and key upcoming dates. Click here to learn how to register to vote. ...More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions. Although the congressional election in District 6 has received nationwide coverage, other elections and key dates have gone under the radar. Here is a link to the Secretary of State's website for an exhaustive list of elections and key upcoming dates. Click here to learn how to register to vote. ...More >