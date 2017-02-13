Attorney reveals what led to Atlanta mayoral candidate investiga - CBS46 News

Attorney reveals what led to Atlanta mayoral candidate investigation

By WGCL Digital Team
In the midst of his political promise, Ceasar Mitchell is being investigated by the state.

A complaint was originally filed in March 2016 alleging that money from his leadership PAC was used to pay for debts related to his 2013 campaign for Atlanta City Council President. Money from his leadership PAC can be donated to other campaigns, but not his own campaign, according to Georgia campaign finance laws.

In February, three new allegations were added to the initial complaint alleging that Mitchell didn't disclose $300,000 in campaign finances.

CBS46 brought those claims to Frank Strickland, council president Mitchell’s attorney.

"The dollar amount stands out because it's such a large amount but the violation really has nothing to do with the dollar amount. It's the failure to file the report on time," said Strickland.

We asked about each violation. Strickland said the money was never intentionally undocumented.

"There was some computer glitch, some administrative mistake that caused certain items to be omitted," said Strickland.

Strickland told CBS46 the money isn't missing.

"There's not any missing money, this is about a failure to disclose the expenditures and contributions," said Strickland.

Strickland said he's working to come to an agreement with the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission. If a settlement is reached, Mitchell will pay a civil penalty.

