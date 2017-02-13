When your neighbor’s tree targets your home

There are an estimated 9 million trees in the city of Atlanta.

A number of those trees have roots in one yard, and branches hanging over another yard. When a tree is dying or damaged from a storm, it can tilt precariously toward a neighbor’s house.

This is the predicament for south Atlanta resident Anthony Davis and his family. Davis couldn’t cut down his neighbor’s tree and the neighbor didn’t want to do it.

So Davis decided he’d Better Call Harry, and he got results.