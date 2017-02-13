House catches fire in Cobb County - CBS46 News

House catches fire in Cobb County

By WGCL Digital Team
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A house caught fire in Cobb County on Monday afternoon.

The fire occurred at a home in the 4600 block of Virginia Avenue.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Fire Department says a neighbor reported flames coming from the garage of the home.

There were no injuries in the fire, according to authorities.

