Flu season hits Georgia hard

Georgia is having some of the highest flu activity in the country right now.

The Centers for Disease Control says flu cases are spiking and doctors, like Belkis Pimentel at Kaiser Permanente in midtown say it could get worse.

"Typically on average, the flu season usually lasts about 15 weeks," she said. "We’re about week eight for this particular outbreak."

The most vulnerable are the elderly and the very young, those 65 and up and babies. We checked with some metro Atlanta school districts. In Gwinnett County, Grayson Elementary School had more than 10 percent of students call out Monday, though it’s unclear whether all calls were illness-related. Dekalb County Schools had two schools report flu this year.

According to the CDC, nationally outpatient visits are above average for flu-like symptoms right now.

"The flu vaccine is well matched to the strains that are out there," said Pimentel. "The one that’s actually positive most of the time is the type h3n2 so that is actually in the flu vaccine."

The CDC encourages those six months and older to get a flu shot every year and it’s not too late this season.

Nothing is 100 percent but Pimentel said this year’s vaccine has been effective, though it takes two weeks from the time you get it to start working.

