Cobb County man gets 30 years in prison for fatal shooting

An elementary school was locked down Wednesday due to what authorities described as a suspicious person.
The taxi driver told police he picked up the suspect at a Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
Officers locate suspect in Tuesday night Cartersville shooting.
The two victims have been identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Young and 29-year-old Jesus Monroe.
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.
Kay Kirkpatrick has captured a state Senate seat after winning the election in Georgia's 32nd District.
Cobb County DOT officials say their struggle to keep roads and medians clear of trash has reached epic proportions, with cleanup crews picking up more than 5,000 pounds of garbage over Mother's Day weekend.
Police said they are expecting to press charges after a driver slammed their vehicle into a disabled car that two men were trying to push out of the northbound lanes of Johnson Ferry Rd. near Hampton Farms Drive.
Barry Lynn Gibson, 55, was convicted by a jury for burglarizing two homes in Cobb County in 2014.
An elderly couple both diagnosed with dementia that were last seen at a restaurant in Rockdale County have been located safe.
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.
Police searching for a missing Braselton teen who disappeared from her home while playing soccer in the backyard have located her safely.
A death investigation is underway after a student died after school at Creekside High School.
