Mom wants security changes after son's murder

A mom remembered her recently killed son as having the gift of comedy.

"Real goofy, I mean just loved making people laugh," Kavon Hill said.

Her son, 19-year-old DeAngelo Hill, was shot and killed at the College Park MARTA station on Feb. 2.

"It's a pain that I don't think anybody can imagine," Hill said.

Hill is honest about her son's past

"He had a hard life, you know he was always in the streets, that's what he knew," Hill said.

She takes some of the blame for that.

"I do take responsibility in my child not becoming the best man he could be because I was the best parent I could be," Hill said.

But she says he was doing better, working with a group to talk to young teens about avoiding the street life and peer pressure. He was also into making music and working with his sisters to form a group.

Since her son's death, Hill is now fighting for security changes at MARTA.

"If you can put metal detectors for detecting of weaponry in airports, or CVS, or in our schools, then how come...public transportation does not have these same things," Hill questioned.

CBS46's reached out to MARTA for comment.

We learned carrying firearms on MARTA is only legal if you are legally licensed. Anyone found carrying a firearm without a license will receive a citation and have the firearm confiscated.

Still, Hill says she will fight for changes and will keep spreading her message.

"Just hold them and let them know you love them because tomorrow is not promised at this point," Hill said.

