Recreation center vandalized in Temple

An elementary school was locked down Wednesday due to what authorities described as a suspicious person.More >
An elementary school was locked down Wednesday due to what authorities described as a suspicious person.More >
The taxi driver told police he picked up the suspect at a Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.More >
The taxi driver told police he picked up the suspect at a Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.More >
Officers locate suspect in Tuesday night Cartersville shooting.More >
Officers locate suspect in Tuesday night Cartersville shooting.More >
The two victims have been identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Young and 29-year-old Jesus Monroe.More >
The two victims have been identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Young and 29-year-old Jesus Monroe.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
A death investigation is underway after a student died after school at Creekside High School.More >
A death investigation is underway after a student died after school at Creekside High School.More >
A missing 13-year-old girl with special needs out of Douglas County has been found safe.More >
A missing 13-year-old girl with special needs out of Douglas County has been found safe.More >