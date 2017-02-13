Recreation center vandalized in Temple - CBS46 News

Recreation center vandalized in Temple

TEMPLE, GA (CBS46) -

A recreation center in Temple, Ga. was vandalized on Sunday.

The incident occurred around noon at Union Recreation Baseball.

According to a statement on the organization's Facebook page, a concession stand was vandalized and tools were stolen.

The organization also provided surveillance photos of the people allegedly responsible for the incident.

