Cause of Gwinnett County grass fire unknown

Officials say they're not sure how a grass fire started in Gwinnett County on Monday.

The grass fired occurred next to I-85 near North Brown Road.

A spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department says several fire trucks responded to the 200 x 200 ft. fire, which spread quickly.

The fire burned near a propane tank and nearby business, but officials say only a generator building was impacted.

There were no injuries in the fire, according to officials.

