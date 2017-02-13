Police search for missing teen in Atlanta

Police say they are searching for a missing teen in Atlanta.

Taniya Martin, 16, ran away on Feb. 12, according to authorities.

Police expressed concern because they say she's currently without needed medication.

She was last seen near the Ashby Train Station, according to authorities. If you see her, you're asked to call Fulton County police.

