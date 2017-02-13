Partly cloudy, dry in Atlanta on Valentine's Day

Plan on increasing clouds for Valentine's Day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

If you have dinner plans for Valentine's Day, expect increasing clouds and dry weather. You'll notice the clouds increase Tuesday night as a weather system moves in, but the rain will hold off until after midnight and impact Atlanta mostly on Wednesday morning.

Plan your day

8 AM

8 AM

Partly cloudy. 41°. Southeast wind from 0-5 mph.



Noon

Partly cloudy. 59°. Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



3 PM

Partly cloudy. 68°. Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



5 PM

Mostly cloudy. 67°. Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



7 PM

Mostly cloudy. 64°. Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 57°. Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Tuesday

6:21 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Wednesday

Weather in YOUR area

