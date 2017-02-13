PD: Sandy Springs burglary suspect was involved in spree across two cities

Police say a man who was arrested after a home invasion in Sandy Springs may have also been a part of other burglaries there and in Atlanta.

Police said Demarco Parham was involved in multiple burglaries in the two cities. They said they recovered evidence from multiple crime scenes and the handgun from the home of the latest incident.

That latest burglary occurred around midnight on Feb. 13 at a home on Hunter's Trace Circle.

Police say the victim was alerted by his security system that a basement door was opened. That's when police say he went to investigate while his spouse called 911.

The victim heard his garage door open and went out the front door, and one of the men shot at him. The victim was able to run back in his home without being injured, according to authorities.

Parham, of Atlanta, was eventually arrested and charged with home invasion, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft.

He now faces additional charges, but it wasn't immediately clear what he was accused of.

Police say more than one person was involved in the incident, and they said they're now working to connect him to the incidents in Sandy Springs.

