VIDEO: Police use stun gun, pepper spray on machete wielding man

CBS46 has obtained dramatic video from a police body camera that captured tense moments in Newnan after the Super Bowl.

A man gets aggressive following the game's crushing loss, whipping out a machete in the melee, and when police are called, he does not back down.

We spoke with the chief of the Newnan Police Department and learned the man also had two guns in his pockets. The chief says he's proud of his officers and how they used non-lethal force before things got worse.

We saw the first-person view from a police body camera as the officer gets face to face with a potentially violent man in what officials say was alcohol fueled frustration over the Falcons Super Bowl loss.

"He could see blood in the kitchen. He saw the older gentlemen in there with a machete," said Chief Douglas Meadows. "It makes your hair stand up."

The footage shows the moment the officer confronts the man, identified later as Frankie Gates Sr.

The officer repeatedly tells him to drop the weapon as the 76-year-old holds an injured man by his sleeve.

"He had some injuries to his head, which we found out later that the subject with the machete did not cause," said Meadows. "Somebody else hit him with a table...and that was stemming from the Super Bowl."

Refusing to drop the machete, the officer then tries his Taser, but it barely slows Gates down, who walks toward the officer raising the blade. But instead of pulling his gun, the officer reaches for his pepper spray.

"I talked with the officer and he said from what he was seeing, he felt like it was the best way to go," said Meadows.

Gates drops the weapon prior to the officer pulling two pistols from his pockets.

"We train our officers different defensive tactics and then they rely on the one they think is best suited for the situation," added Meadows. "It's a call they have to process in just seconds."

Gates was arrested and charged with obstruction and other charges. The victim was treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.