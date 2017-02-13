Man fires gun in backyard causing 2 school lock downs

Police say two schools were locked down in Lithonia on Monday after a man discharged a firearm in his backyard.

A neighbor saw the man open fire and called police.

Lithonia High School and Marbut Theme School were both locked down due to the incident.

Police say once they actually made contact with the man, there were no issues. The lock down was issued as a precaution.

