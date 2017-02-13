Tractor trailer overturns, shuts down I-75 in Marietta

A massive traffic jam was produced late Sunday after a tractor trailer overturned on I-75 in Marietta.

The accident caused the southbound lanes of I-75 to be shut down at S. Marietta Parkway.

A CBS46 crew at the scene and cameras from the Georgia Department of Transportation showed the major traffic jam that lasted for more than an hour.

A spokesperson with the Marietta Police Department says the truck overturned and slid into a construction zone, although no crews were hurt.

After the truck overturned, police say cattle feed was spilled all over the road.

