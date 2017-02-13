Police: Man shot in northwest Atlanta

Location where a man was shot in Atlanta on Monday, February 13, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot by his mother's boyfriend following an argument Monday night.

The suspect, who police did not immediately identify, also fired at a neighbor who tried to intervene around 10 p.m. on Croft Place NW near Fulton Industrial Blvd. in the western part of the city.

Police said the victim was shot at least three times and wasn't alert, conscious or breathing when he was transported to the hospital. The neighbor was not hit when the man opened fire, police said.

After firing, police said the shooter fled in a red Hyundai. The vehicle was flagged with GBI's Georgia Crime Information Center as armed and dangerous.

