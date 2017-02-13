Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy - CBS46 News

Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy

Posted: Updated:
(Source: AP) (Source: AP)
WASHINGTON (AP) -

National security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after reports he misled Trump administration officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn's departure less than one month into the Trump administration marks an extraordinarily early shakeup in the president's senior team of advisers. Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter throughout the campaign, but his ties to Russia caused concern among other senior aides.

Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy during the transition. Vice President Mike Pence, apparently relying on information from Flynn, publicly vouched for the national security adviser.

Flynn later told White House officials that he may have discussed sanctions with the ambassador.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Georgia PoliticsMore>>

  • Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe

    Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:10:19 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

    More >

    The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

    More >

  • Handel racks up endorsements, Ossoff calls for debates in District 6 race

    Handel racks up endorsements, Ossoff calls for debates in District 6 race

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:51:12 GMT
    District 6 contains portions of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties. It’s 300 square miles and represents 12 cities--some of which are only partially within its boundaries.District 6 contains portions of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties. It’s 300 square miles and represents 12 cities--some of which are only partially within its boundaries.

    Georgia's 6th district special congressional election to fill Tom Price's vacant House seat, which originally had nearly 20 candidates, has now been extended to a runoff season for the top two candidates--Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff.

    More >

    Georgia's 6th district special congressional election to fill Tom Price's vacant House seat, which originally had nearly 20 candidates, has now been extended to a runoff season for the top two candidates--Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff.

    More >

  • Early Voting to start for District 6 runoff race

    Early Voting to start for District 6 runoff race

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-05-16 17:45:13 GMT

    Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.

    More >

    Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.

    More >
    •   