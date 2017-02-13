Attorneys: All illegal immigrants may be up for deportation

The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.More >
A missing 13-year-old girl with special needs out of Douglas County has been found safe.More >
