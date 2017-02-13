Attorneys: All illegal immigrants may be up for deportation

Activists are responding to growing concerns over ICE raids taking place across metro Atlanta.

An ICE spokesperson tells CBS46 they’re only focusing on illegal immigrants with a criminal record and those with deportation orders. But members of the Southern Poverty Law Center say they’re getting reports of undocumented immigrants without a criminal record being picked up too.

“We’re hearing about multiple raids a day in the last several days and that’s not normal,” said Naomi Tsu, Deputy Legal Director with the SPLC in Atlanta.

An ICE spokesman tells CBS46 News most of the 190 illegal immigrants detained have a criminal record.

