Key to Atlanta bribery investigation may be special contracts

Our investigators are back at work digging through hundreds of boxes of documents related to the investigation of bribes federal investigators claim were paid to obtain lucrative city contracts.

I learned that the key to this whole investigation could be special contracts that are allowed in case of an emergency.

William Perry with Georgia Ethics Watchdogs is watching the Atlanta bribery scandal closely. As we have reported, contractor E.R. Mitchell pleaded guilty to bribery charges in federal court, admitting to paying more than $1 million in bribes to someone in city hall in order to obtain lucrative contracts.

So far we have found that some of the contracts obtained by Mitchell were emergency contracts. While going through the nearly 1.5 million pages of documents, CBS46 investigative reporter Sally Sears found that during the snow storm of 2014, the city of Atlanta awarded emergency contracts outside the normal bidding process to Mitchell's company. In all, those contracts were worth more than $4 million.

These contracts are allowed under city code and are known as emergency procurement.

"When the chief procurement officer determines that an emergency exists, the chief procurement officer may make or authorize others to make emergency procurements for supplies, services, construction items or professional or consultant services," Perry said.

"The chief procurement officer shall make such determination when there exists a threat to public health, welfare or safety under emergency conditions," Perry added. "Such emergency procurements shall be made with as much competition as is practicable under the circumstances."

To be clear, the chief procurement officer reports to the city's chief operating officer, who reports to the mayor. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed says those 2014 snow clean up contracts weren't about bribes, but about getting the city moving again.

"The contracts are not 'no-bid' contracts. What they do is, they have a more rapid method of selecting from a series of approved vendors," Reed said. "And so there's a grey area between no-bid and a hard-bid process. It wasn't no-bid. It's not as if somebody picked up the phone and started selecting individuals. There are situations when the city is on an emergency footing and I think the snow events certainly count as such that you have a more rapid fashion for procurements."

"Somebody's making that decision, sure, very quickly," Perry said. "But you have to go back and look, 'Was that contractor the right one to do it? Aren't there others who might have more expertise in that area?' So these 'no bid' and 'emergency contracts' are just ripe for this type of either bribery or outright corruption."

And it is this system that Perry says can be easily corrupted because so many different reasons can be used to give a situation emergency status.

"So there's very little scrutiny and unfortunately we have a strong mayor system where the administration decides these things and doesn't really have a check in the system," Perry added. "I think that's a fault on our system."

So what about the question of why the city doesn't have a bid process for events like snowstorms?

The city was taken by surprise earlier in 2017 when the city was again scrambling to prepare for a possible crippling snowstorm. Were there contractors on stand-by who were secured through the normal procurement process?

The answer is yes, according to city spokeswoman Jenna Garland.

