Lawrenceville man wanted for bestiality, child cruelty

A man accused of "participating in a lewd sexual act" was arrested Monday evening according to Gwinnett County Police.

Police said Cruz Barreralugo, 61, had been last seen leaving a home in Lawrenceville where he worked as a landscaper when the homeowner and his nephew saw him in the midst of the sexual act with the animal. According to police, he was arrested around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police said when he realized the homeowner had seen him, Barreralugo fled the scene in a small black two-door pickup truck.

The entire scene was reportedly caught on video and police said the surveillance tape will help solidify their pickup. They said the man had been servicing the lawn every two weeks for an entire year, but they weren't sure whether or not it was an ongoing occurrence.

He has been charged with bestiality and cruelty to children, tied to the child seeing the lewd act.

