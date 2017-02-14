ICE: Two-thirds of those taken in raids had prior criminal convictions

ICE said of the nearly 200 people arrested during raids across Georgia and the Carolinas, about two-thirds of them had criminal charges.

In the past week, hundreds have reportedly been arrested across the country in raids the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency called business as usual but President Donald Trump identified on Twitter as a crackdown.

"These are existing, established fugitive operations teams. ICE does not conduct sweeps, checkpoints or raids that target aliens indiscriminately." ICE said. "This operation targeted public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, and individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws."

In addition to the 127 that ICE said had prior criminal convictions, authorities said 29 had been previously deported from the country and another 17 had been issued orders to be deported.

Eighty-seven people were arrested in Georgia, 84 in North Carolina and 19 in South Carolina.

ICE said in Georgia, arrests included a Mexican national wanted on charges of homicide and attempted homicide in his home country. In metro Atlanta, they said a man who had previously pleaded guilty to felony cocaine distribution charges was taken into custody.

"This enforcement operation was conducted in accordance with routine, daily targeted operations conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fugitive operations teams every day to arrest criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation’s immigration laws," ICE said in a statement.

ICE: Reports of checkpoints are false

ICE also specifically took a moment to point out that they do not conduct checkpoints and called reports to the contrary "dangerous and irresponsible."

"These reports create panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger," the agency said. "Any groups falsely reporting such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support."

The agency did say that people in the country in violation of federal immigration laws are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis and, "when appropriate, arrested by ICE."

Metro Atlanta residents concerned

In a suburb near Buford Highway in Gwinnett County, residents are looking over their shoulders.

"You don't know whats going on, they just take you. They just grab you," Hilario Lagarette said.

Lagarette, a Mexican citizen working construction in Atlanta said he and other people in the community are laying low following the raids. With an entire family to feed — including a 4-month-old son — life is changing. Lagarette feels like he has a target on his back, and if gets deported, his family will be left to take care of themselves.

"I don't know what my family is going to do. They don't know what to do," he said.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.