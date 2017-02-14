Group to hold career fair in Atlanta

A group from Atlanta said they'll hold a job fair featuring employers looking to fill 100s of jobs.

They said the event, which will be held on Wednesday 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza Atlanta Downtown Capitol Park, is for all experience levels and for veterans.

The Ramada Plaza Atlanta Downtown Capitol Park is located at 450 Capitol Avenue S.E. in Atlanta. The group is also allowing attendees to register before the event at the URL here.

The group organizing the event, Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs offered some advice to job seekers.

What to do BEFORE the Job Fair:

Dress your best! Treat this as a job interview with multiple Companies

Update your Resume and Bring at least 30 copies with you.

Last but not least – make sure you arrange for a baby sitter! No children will be allowed into the event.

What to do AT the Job Fair:

Arrive with a Positive Attitude and SMILE!

Bring at Least 30 copies of your resume

Do not bring any food/drinks/gum into the Career Fair

Make sure you visit EVERY employer at the event and tell them what type of career you are interested in. If they do not have it available, they might be able to refer you to a company that does!

No Cell Phones inside the Career Fair room! Treat it as a large interview and be professional!

