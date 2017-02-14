Poultry truck crashes, driver injured

A poultry truck overturned in Gwinnett County after it crashed along I-85 NB in unincorporated Buford on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. (SOURCE: Gwinnett County Police)

Firefighters responded to the scene of a crash that caused traffic delays on I-85 NB near Hamilton Mill Rd. early Tuesday.

Firefighters said the truck accident on I-85 NB north of Hamilton Mill Rd. in unincorporated Buford took place around 5 a.m. The driver of the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The truck, which was carrying empty crates for transporting poultry, somehow left the roadway and ended up in the woodline nearby. Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved and no one was injured. The truck remained on the side of the road until a wrecker was able to remove it.

Authorities said the truck was partially on its side and both of the saddle fuel tanks were torn from it. The driver was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was turned over to Gwinnett County Police and Georgia DOT for accident report handling. One lane of the interstate was closed at the time due to fire and police vehicles blocking the roadway.

