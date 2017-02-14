Waffle House offers candle-lit Valentine's Day dinners

The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday that first baseman Freddie Freeman is expected to miss 10 weeks of action after suffering a non-displaced left wrist fracture.More >
The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday that first baseman Freddie Freeman is expected to miss 10 weeks of action after suffering a non-displaced left wrist fracture.More >
A supervisor-in-training has been accused of pepper spraying a co-worker due to a disagreement over how a pizza was prepared.More >
A supervisor-in-training has been accused of pepper spraying a co-worker due to a disagreement over how a pizza was prepared.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman as she was pushing her 1 year-old baby in a stroller at an Alpharetta park.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman as she was pushing her 1 year-old baby in a stroller at an Alpharetta park.More >
Some tenants at a Sandy Springs apartment complex say they're being evicted by an organization that is supposed to help fight homelessness.More >
Some tenants at a Sandy Springs apartment complex say they're being evicted by an organization that is supposed to help fight homelessness.More >
The overdose epidemic in America and Georgia may soon be getting worse as a new powerful drug finds its way to the streets and users.More >
The overdose epidemic in America and Georgia may soon be getting worse as a new powerful drug finds its way to the streets and users.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
An Amber Alert in effect for a missing teen last seen in Barrow County has been canceled after she was found early Thursday morning.More >
An Amber Alert in effect for a missing teen last seen in Barrow County has been canceled after she was found early Thursday morning.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
Reports from Times Square indicate that several pedestrians have been injured by a car that apparently jumped a curb in New York City's Times Square on Thursday. Emergency vehicles are on the scene and several witnesses have posted to social media about the incident.More >
Reports from Times Square indicate that several pedestrians have been injured by a car that apparently jumped a curb in New York City's Times Square on Thursday. Emergency vehicles are on the scene and several witnesses have posted to social media about the incident.More >