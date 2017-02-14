Waffle House offers candle-lit Valentine's Day dinners

Flowers, chocolates and dinners end up costing a lot of money on Valentine's Day. But some people save a few bucks by taking their sweethearts to Waffle House for their candle-lit dinner.

For the tenth consecutive year, Waffle House will roll out white tablecloths, light truckloads of candles, and craft tailored menus to set the stage for a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day experience.

It might not be some people's first choice, but customers at the Cheshire Bridge Road Waffle House actually made reservations to get in the door.

"We're not fancy people," Pamela Prusin told CBS46 in 2013. "We like Waffle House and its good food."

Waffle House rolled out the red carpet for the big day. Serving steak and sizzle is quickly growing into a tradition.

Whether you're out with friends, family, or your significant other, a heaping plate of hash browns is sure to put a smile on everyone's face.

"Valentine's Day at Waffle House is all about having fun with the ones you love," says Pat Warner, Waffle House Vice President of Culture. "It has become an annual tradition for customers, and our associates greatly enjoy it as well."

The chain offers the holiday service at 145 locations. Reservations are going fast and space is limited, so customers should call today to secure their seats.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.