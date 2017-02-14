Victim says 3 armed men stole electronics, marijuana during home invasion

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a home in Athens.

According to the victim, three unknown men kicked in his door and stole is XBOX, PS4, $100 worth of marijuana, and his cell phone. One of the men was armed with an AR style rifle.

The suspects were apparently in the home for approximately 5 minutes.

No one was injured during the incident.

