You otter see these pictures, you'll fall in love!

The Georgia Aquarium Sea Otters are back at it again, this time basking in bunch of Valentine's Day-themed treats.

The family of southern sea otters got a little extra love from the aquarium staff with heart shaped treats bearing familiar candy heart phrases.

"Animals are provided with enrichment devices that stimulate them both physically and mentally, which help them grow and learn," the aquarium said in an email.

The hearts, which look like candy, aren't. You may not want to eat them; they're actually ice sculptures made krill, scallops and more!

