100+ couples tie the knot on Valentine's Day in Gwinnett County

Tracie Robinson and Craig Beringer say their vows

Among the more than 100 couples getting married, remarried, or renewing vows at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Building Tuesday were Tracie Robinson and Craig Beringer.

“I never thought I would be so nervous," said Tracie

Her fiance lightened things up when he danced his way toward Magistrate Judge Kristina Hammer Blum when it was their turn to say their vows.

Their story began in 2013. Craig was at work.

“I came out to take a break, and somebody backed into her car. So I walked back into the building. I said, ‘Hey, does anybody own a (Chrysler) Sebring?’ She came out. She goes, ‘I do.’”

Their first date was on Valentine’s Day four years ago.

“She’s my Valentine every day," said Craig.

“You’re so sweet,” gushed Tracie.

When the couple finished saying their vows, Craig planted a big kiss on his new bride to the sound of applause from their family members and several other couples waiting their turn.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.