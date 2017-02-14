Dictator Assad weighs in on Trump travel ban

In taking an honest look at President Trump’s roll-out of the so-called travel ban, even supporters must admit his confusing words are far from measured.
First, Trump declared he would put in place a “Muslim Ban”, then backing off from the statement.
He never used the words “temporary suspension” of travel from seven countries, which is stated in his executive order. The disorder at the airports with green card holders further exasperated the situation.
However, there is no mistaking the words of a dictator, Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad when asked about President Donald Trump’s claim extremists are hiding among refugees.
Assad, speaking to foreign reporters in Damascus said, “Those terrorists in Syria holding machine guns or killing people, they are peaceful refugees in Europe or in the West.”
The Syrian president didn’t say how many of the 4.8 million Syrian refugees he meant adding, “you don’t need a significant number to commit atrocities.”
We only need to look back at 9/11 to realize it took just 19 terrorists to kill thousands in one terrifying day.
Meanwhile, the merits of the executive order will continue to be argued in court. Does the President of the United States have authority to put in place a suspension of travel from specific countries if he believes the safety of Americans might be at risk?
The facts are: several previous presidents have suspended travel from specific countries and the current list of countries in the Trump executive order came from the Obama Administration.
Does the U.S. Constitution grant due process to immigrants who are coming into the country as the U.S. 9th District Court of Appeals ruling seems to suggest? I’m not a lawyer, but the U.S. Constitution clearly does not grant due process to people who are not in the United States.
Then there is the record of the 9th District Court of Appeals whose rulings have been reversed at least 80 percent of the time.
This is a high-stakes Russian roulette game played out on the world stage, and at stake is much more than your politics, it's American lives.
