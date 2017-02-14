Georgia Dome seats available for purchase

Are you an Atlanta Falcons fan? You can now own a piece of the stadium where the Falcons played every home game since 1992.

Before the stadium is demolished, functional pairs of the stadium seats from the Dome will be sold in partnership with Schneider Industries for $599. You can purchase the seats online or via call center until the end of February.

The Georgia Dome has hosted a variety of sporting events, including the 1996 Olympics, annual SEC Championship game, high school state championships, and other sporting events.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Georgia Dome for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Dan Rosenthal, COO of Schneider Industries. "Given the impressive history of the dome, we are excited to provide people with an opportunity to keep their dome memories alive with the addition of a pair of stadium seats for their home.

Included in the price are stand-up brackets for the chairs and a certificate of authenticity.

