Victim's brother, along with another suspect arrested in connection to death of Roswell teen

Jahmal Samuel and Jordan Williams were arrested in connection to the death of Kobe Williams. Source: Roswell Police Department

Police have arrested two people for the murder of a 17-year-old male.

Kobe Williams was killed February 7 in what police are calling a case of mistaken identity. The two suspects, Jahmal Samuel and Jordan Williams, fatally shot Kobe on Saratoga Drive in Roswell, thinking he was someone else. Jordan is the older brother of Kobe.

Samuel and Williams have been charged with murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, theft by receiving stolen property and unlawful to communicate any threat of injury/damage to deter from assisting criminal street gang member.

CBS46 talked with a neighbor who said they had spoken to Jordan Williams just a day after the murder.

"He was very quiet about it and he didn't give us any information," said neighbor Daniela Middleton.

A judge denied bond for both suspects. They are due back in court later this month.

The investigation is still ongoing.

