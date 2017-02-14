Uber driver completes 20,000+ trips, gets surprise check from Uber Atlanta

A supervisor-in-training has been accused of pepper spraying a co-worker due to a disagreement over how a pizza was prepared.More >
It took six weeks for crews to rebuild and reopen the collapsed portion of I-85. During that time many drivers faced issues in Atlanta. "What usually took me 45 minutes to get here from Hampton, Georgia took me almost two hours," driver Amelia Jackson said. To Jackson the collapse exposed a bigger problem. "It was not up to par," Jackson said. "We need more." CBS46 Traffic Solutions reporter Vince Sims took that concern to the U.S. Department of ...
A gas leak forced the closure of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs Thursday evening.
The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday that first baseman Freddie Freeman is expected to miss 10 weeks of action after suffering a non-displaced left wrist fracture.
Police are searching for a man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman as she was pushing her 1 year-old baby in a stroller at an Alpharetta park.
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.
An Amber Alert in effect for a missing teen last seen in Barrow County has been canceled after she was found early Thursday morning.
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.
Reports from Times Square indicate that several pedestrians have been injured by a car that apparently jumped a curb in New York City's Times Square on Thursday. Emergency vehicles are on the scene and several witnesses have posted to social media about the incident.
