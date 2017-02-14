Uber driver completes 20,000+ trips, gets surprise check from Uber Atlanta

An Uber driver was surprised with a $2,017 check from Uber Atlanta for completing more trips than any driver-partner in Atlanta.

Kwabena Wiafe has completed more than 20,000 trips and was surprised at the Uber Greenlight Hub ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

“We're always looking for ways to help people who drive with Uber get the most out of their time on the road — because we know that every moment matters,” said Luke Marklin, General Manager of Uber Atlanta.

At the ribbon-cutting, Uber announced a new partnership with Peachtree Immediate Care, Atlanta's largest urgent care network, to connect drivers and their families with convenient, non-emergency healthcare services.

“The team at Peachtree Immediate Care is excited to help Uber’s driver-partners stay healthy by offering our convenient, caring services at a discounted rate seven days a week. As busy as these drivers are, we know that they need to Get in. Get out. Get better!TM in order to maximize their time on the road,” said Bill Miller, CEO of Peachtree Immediate Care.”

Starting this week, drivers and their loved ones can take advantage of discounted self-pay visits at their 17 Urgent Care Clinics all over the greater Atlanta area. Driver-partners can simply walk into a clinic or check-in online after March 1st for easy access and they will automatically receive the discount at checkout.

The new Greenlight Hub will be open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

