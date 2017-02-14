Hundreds of jobs to be created in Muscogee County

More than 500 jobs are expected to be created in Muscogee County by the designer and manufacture Pratt & Whitney.

The aircraft engine manufacturer will invest $386 million to expand its Columbus facility over the next five years.

“Pratt & Whitney has maintained a presence in Muscogee County since 1984 and this latest expansion speaks to Georgia’s support for our robust aerospace industry,” said Governor Nathan Deal. “Georgia’s pro-business structural framework and deep talent pool help to retain industry leaders such as Pratt & Whitney. By adding these new high-quality manufacturing jobs, Pratt & Whitney is making a significant investment in the Columbus community and we look forward to strengthening this longstanding partnership as the company continues to grow.”

The newly created jobs will include positions in administration, supervisory and technical support, production, and maintenance.

Pratt & Whitney currently employs more than 1,200 associates at the Columbus facility.

