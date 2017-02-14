Showers moving through north Georgia

Showers are currently moving through north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Click here to watch live radar.

Timeline

As you head to work and school this morning, you'll continue to see scattered showers. The showers will be out of metro Atlanta before 10 a.m., so if you have lunch plans on Wednesday, it'll be dry.

What to expect

As this activity moves into Atlanta, expect mostly rain and lightning. There is a chance some isolated storms could produce gusty winds.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.