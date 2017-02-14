Whitfield County firefighter arrested for sexually abusing children

A man is in custody accused of sexually assaulting three children in Whitfield County.

William Taylor White, 34, was arrested at his job, the Whitfield County Fire Department February 11.

The investigation was initiated when the grandmother of one of the victims brought the child to the Sheriff's Office and reported that she had been molested. During the course of the investigation, authorities were able to identify at least two more victims that said they had also been molested by White.

The three victims, aged 10,11,and 12, had similar stories relating to the sexual abuse.

Captain Swiney tells CBS46 News that White participate with the fire department in local schools as a clown. He was never alone with a child in the school system. None of the allegations happened in the school as part of the Sheriff's investigation.

White has been charged with child molestation and sexual battery of a child under the age of 16. He is currently being held at the Whitfield County Jail without bond.

Investigators believe there may be additional child victims. Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Daniel Jones of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office at 706-278-3029.

