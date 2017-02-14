Police investigate food store for connection to organized gambling in Cobb County

A supervisor-in-training has been accused of pepper spraying a co-worker due to a disagreement over how a pizza was prepared.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman who is accused of posing as an employee and stealing more than $11,000 worth of iPhones from a metro Atlanta Target.More >
Officers locate suspect in Tuesday night Cartersville shooting.More >
An elementary school was locked down Wednesday due to what authorities described as a suspicious person.More >
The taxi driver told police he picked up the suspect at a Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.More >
The Cobb County District Attorney's office says thieves are targeting pickup trucks during car break-ins near the Cumberland Mall.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
Kay Kirkpatrick has captured a state Senate seat after winning the election in Georgia's 32nd District.More >
Cobb County DOT officials say their struggle to keep roads and medians clear of trash has reached epic proportions, with cleanup crews picking up more than 5,000 pounds of garbage over Mother's Day weekend.More >
Police said they are expecting to press charges after a driver slammed their vehicle into a disabled car that two men were trying to push out of the northbound lanes of Johnson Ferry Rd. near Hampton Farms Drive.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
An Amber Alert in effect for a missing teen last seen in Barrow County has been canceled after she was found early Thursday morning.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
Reports from Times Square indicate that several pedestrians have been injured by a car that apparently jumped a curb in New York City's Times Square on Thursday. Emergency vehicles are on the scene and several witnesses have posted to social media about the incident.More >
