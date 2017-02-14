Police investigate food store for connection to organized gambling in Cobb County

Police say they have made several arrests in connection to alleged organized crime involving gambling and money laundering in Cobb County.

The investigation is centered around Gantt Foods and its proprietor, Khubab Hussain, according to authorities.

Police say a search warrant was executed at the convenience store, located on Windy Hill Road, and Hussain's home, where the following was sized by authorities:

$250,000 in cash

Tote full of gold jewelry

Eight computers

Cell phone

Five high end vehicles

Police say Hussain was arrested and charged with felony commercial gambling. Three employees were also arrested on the same charges, including Khubaib Hussain, Sampson Beye and Arif Muhammad.

