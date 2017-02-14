Social media threat made against Gwinnett County school

Police say a social media threat was made through Snapchat against a Gwinnett County School on Monday night.

The threat was made against Mill Creek High School advising students not to go to school on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with Gwinnett County police say they increased patrols at the school on Tuesday morning.

The school's principal later sent a letter saying the threat was sent by a student in Ohio. The principal says he personally spoke with school officials in Ohio to ensure the matter was handled.

The entire letter from the principal is provided below:

Dear Mill Creek Community, I wanted to let that you know that we have concluded the investigation into the threats made via social media. We have confirmed the threat was made by a student who lives in Ohio, and I have personally spoken with the school officials in Ohio who have assured me they will handle the matter with the student in question. I want to thank everyone for their continued support of Mill Creek and understanding in difficult situations like these. As always, if I can ever be of service to you, please do not hesitate to contact me. Sincerely, Jason Lane

