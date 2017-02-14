Tree pollen high in Atlanta on Tuesday - CBS46 News

Tree pollen high in Atlanta on Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The pollen count in Atlanta on Tuesday was 217 with a high amount of tree pollen.

The following was measured:

  • High trees
    Juniper, Alder, Elm, Oak and Willow.
     
  • No grass
     
  • Low weeds
    Sheep sorrel

February

Tuesday marked the second straight weekday of high pollen in Atlanta. The pollen count for February is provided below:

  • Feb 1 - 109 (High)
  • Feb 2 - 116 (High)
  • Feb 3 - 105 (High)
  • Feb 6 - 12 (Low)
  • Feb 7 - 41 (Moderate)
  • Feb 8 - 5 (Low)
  • Feb 9 - 117 (High)
  • Feb 10 - 62 (Moderate)
  • Feb 13 - 513 )High)
  • Feb 14 - 217 (High)

The pollen is measured on weekdays by Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather