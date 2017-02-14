Tree pollen high in Atlanta on Tuesday

The pollen count in Atlanta on Tuesday was 217 with a high amount of tree pollen.

The following was measured:

High trees

Juniper, Alder, Elm, Oak and Willow.



Low weeds

Sheep sorrel

February

Tuesday marked the second straight weekday of high pollen in Atlanta. The pollen count for February is provided below:

Feb 1 - 109 (High)

Feb 2 - 116 (High)

Feb 3 - 105 (High)

Feb 6 - 12 (Low)

Feb 7 - 41 (Moderate)

Feb 8 - 5 (Low)

Feb 9 - 117 (High)

Feb 10 - 62 (Moderate)

Feb 13 - 513 )High)

Feb 14 - 217 (High)

The pollen is measured on weekdays by Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

