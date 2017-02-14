Investigators to keep Tex McIver's vehicle

The Atlanta attorney who says he accidentally shot and killed his wife was back in court Tuesday.

Tex McIver was in court hoping to get his car back from investigators. It is the car he was in when the shooting occurred.

The evidence, however, may be tainted. Police returned the car to McIver a week after the incident only to ask for it back a few days later. However, Tex's attorneys told me during those few days, he got the car detailed.

Just as McIver's attorneys were about to make their case to the Judge, the district attorney's office handed them a search warrant for the vehicle signed by a different judge.

"That is not the level of professionalism I would expect from the caliber of lawyers in the DA's office," said William Hill, who is one of the lawyers representing McIver.

In December, police charged Tex with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the death of his wife. The district attorney's office is now conducting it's own investigation.

"The state is very interested in having its own independent expert, which has been retained by the state, actually take a look at this vehicle and perform certain analysis and certain testing on the vehicle," Clint Rucker, Chief Assistant Attorney of Fulton County told the judge Tuesday in court.

After receiving a copy of the signed warrant, the judge said she could not overrule her colleague and could not order Tex to get the car back.

The DA's office also got the affidavit to the search sealed so not even Tex's attorneys know the evidence that could be found.

McIver's attorneys say the district attorney's office is playing games and Diane's death was an accident. Tex's attorneys are considering filing a motion against the search warrant that was signed on Monday.

