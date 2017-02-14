Historic covered bridge in Cobb County closing for repairs

Going through the Concord Road covered bridge in Smyrna is like going back through time.

Contractor Ryan Cummings appreciates the architecture.

"It's nice, really nice. I love going through there," Cummings said.

It was built in the mid 1800's. A structure that old has its problems with safety being the primary concern.

"Last October we had one bad hit that created the bridge leaning about 18 degrees," Cobb County Department of Transportation manager Bill Shelton said.

The bridge is only seven feet high so often large trucks hit it causing damage. CBS46 has discovered Cobb DOT can't raise it because it's historic so they have to renovate the bridge to increase its strength.

"They are going to install metal structures inside," Shelton said. "You won't be able to see them from the outside. They'll be kind of a shell to hold the bridge up."

The work will cost between $600,000-700,000. The money comes from tax dollars raised through TSPLOST.

CBS46 questioned Cobb County DOT about other deficient bridges in the county.

"Right now we probably have five sufficient bridges that are going to be looked at and we are replacing bridges this year, a couple this year and over the last few years we've replaced several bridges that have a sufficiency rating below 50," Shelton said.

This will be a major impact on traffic in the area.

"It's probably going to be 7,000-10,000 people affected daily," Shelton said. "The detour will be well marked."

But drivers understand it's needed for their safety.

"I think they'd rather wait a little while and be able to go through there without falling through than...be inconvenienced a little bit," Cummings said.

