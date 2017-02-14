Car catches fire on I-285 in Atlanta

A car caught fire on I-285 in Atlanta late Tuesday afternoon.

The car was on the side of I-285 near the Chattahoochee River northwest of downtown Atlanta.

A traffic camera from the Georgia Department of Transportation showed the car on fire, but not severely impacting traffic.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department says there were no injuries.

