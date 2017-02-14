Restaurant deals to help celebrate Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the second most popular day for dinning out after Mother's Day, according to the National Restaurant Association.

If you are one of the millions who will head out and enjoy time at a restaurant for this holiday, here are a few specials to consider.

Boston Market: Get $4 off through February 18 on any $20 purchase with coupon code 39238

California Pizza Kitchen: Choose an appetizer, two entrees and dessert for just $35

Chilis: Appetizer and dinner for two for $20

Hooters: Buy 10 wings get 10 wings free

Krispy Kreme: The donut shop is offering three varieties of special Valentine's-themed donuts

Maggiono's: An appetizer or two side salads, followed by two entrees and a dessert to share for $85. The price Includes wine

Olive Garden: New Never-Ending Classics menu starting at $11.99. You get bread sticks and unlimited soup or salad.

Panera: Take 50% off orders of $5 or more if you use the coupon code BOLFD through March 31

Ruby Tuesday: Buy one adult entree and get a second at 50% off; or get $5 off a $15 food purchase.

Waffle House: You can make reservations for Valentine’s Day at the restaurant.

