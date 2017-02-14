Atlanta's 72 was 16 degrees above average Tuesday - CBS46 News

Atlanta's 72 was 16 degrees above average Tuesday

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta's climate report for Tuesday was highlighted by the high temperature, which was 16 degrees above average at 72 degrees. Despite the warm afternoon, it actually started cold with a low of 39 degrees.

Tuesday in Atlanta

  • High - 72° (at 2:51 p.m.)
    Normal High - 56°
    Record High - 77° (from 1949)
     
  • Low - 39° (at 6:48 a.m.)
    Normal Low - 38°
    Record Low - 2° (from 1905)
     
  • Rain - None
    February Rain - 0.89"
    Yearly Rain - 12.07" (2.55" above average)

