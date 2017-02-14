Atlanta's 72 was 16 degrees above average Tuesday

The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
An Amber Alert in effect for a missing teen last seen in Barrow County has been canceled after she was found early Thursday morning.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
Reports from Times Square indicate that several pedestrians have been injured by a car that apparently jumped a curb in New York City's Times Square on Thursday. Emergency vehicles are on the scene and several witnesses have posted to social media about the incident.More >
