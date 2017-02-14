Atlanta's 72 was 16 degrees above average Tuesday

Atlanta's climate report for Tuesday was highlighted by the high temperature, which was 16 degrees above average at 72 degrees. Despite the warm afternoon, it actually started cold with a low of 39 degrees.

Tuesday in Atlanta

High - 72° (at 2:51 p.m.)

Normal High - 56°

Record High - 77° (from 1949)



Normal Low - 38°

Record Low - 2° (from 1905)



February Rain - 0.89"

Yearly Rain - 12.07" (2.55" above average)

