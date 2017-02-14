Accident in Cobb County produces minor injuries - CBS46 News

Accident in Cobb County produces minor injuries

By WGCL Digital Team
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Officials say someone suffered minor injuries in Cobb County after an accident on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the northbound lanes of I-75 at Chastain Road.

One car and two trucks were involved in the accident, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The accident also produced a traffic jam due to blocked lanes. 

