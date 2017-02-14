Falcons mock draft round-up

With the NFL season officially over (ending in a manner we here in Atlanta should never speak of again), teams are now turning their attention to the NFL draft.

The Atlanta Falcons own the 31st pick in this year's draft, which will begin April 27th in Philadelphia. Who could the Falcons select with their first pick? Here's what some of the national analysts have to say.

Todd McShay (ESPN).

Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

What he says:

Wilson was overshadowed by fellow Florida CB Teez Tabor this season, but some scouts I've talked to think Wilson has the higher ceiling of the two. At 6-1, Wilson has a good length/speed combination. The Falcons found a gem from Florida's secondary in the 2016 draft in Keanu Neal and could go back to the well this year.

Mel Kiper (ESPN)

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

What he says:

Barnett (6-3, 265) is the eighth defensive end or outside linebacker to go in my first round -- this is a great class for pass-rushers. He is an all-around defender who beats double-teams and makes plays in the running game, and he's versatile enough to play in a 4-3 or 3-4. The light came on for Vic Beasley Jr. in Year 2 in the NFL, but his 15.5 sacks accounted for 45.5 percent of the Falcons' total in 2016. He needs some help.

Dan Kadar (SB Nation)

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

What he says:

Once again Barnett drops in my mock draft. This could become a reality if he has average testing times at the combine. Atlanta could benefit and get a pass rusher who can work the edge or move inside on some downs.

Dan Brugler (CBS Sports)

Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

What he says:

The Falcons' pass rush was improved in 2016 and helped advance Atlanta to the Super Bowl. But more help is needed and Harris adds a different style of rusher to the arsenal.

Charles Casserly (NFL.com)

Adoree Jackson, CB, USC

What he says:

The Super Bowl is still on their minds; they know they need cornerback help.

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com)

Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA

What he says:

McKinley would team up with Vic Beasley to give the Falcons two fastballs coming off the edge

Our thoughts

There are multiple mock drafts that have the Falcons taking a corner, which is interesting to say the least. You have Desmond Trufant returning from injury, Jalen Collins and Robert Alford building off of red-hot stretches to finish the season, and a nickel in Brian Poole who may have legitimately been the most undervalued player of the Falcons defense. Unless someone the Falcons

Either an edge-rusher or defensive tackle seems to make the most sense for the Falcons. Dan Quinn would love another explosive pass rusher to put opposite Vic Beasley, and with Dwight Freeney and Courtney Upshaw's futures with the team in question (both are free agents), the Falcons need to start thinking about long-term options at defensive end. Plus, Jonathan Babineaux turns 36 next season, so it's not far-fetched to think the Falcons could look at another interior prospect to pair with Grady Jarrett.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.