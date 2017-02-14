Burglary suspect caught on camera admits crimes to police

A metro Atlanta burglary suspect caught on surveillance video faced a judge in DeKalb County Magistrate Court Tuesday. According to police, Antavious Goolsby admitted to at least two burglaries.

Sherice Dunham is one of his victims. Her doorbell camera caught Goolsby breaking into her Decatur home, which ultimately led to his arrest.

“He has absolutely no remorse what so ever,” victim Sherice Dunham said. “When I see him, the things that I want to do would probably put me in an orange jumpsuit.”

“The reason he was caught is because of residents in the neighborhood because his picture when it was taken from the surveillance video was put on the Nextdoor app,” Shiera Campbell with DeKalb County police said.

Goolsby is also charged with another burglary in the area and is being questioned about his involvement with others. CBS46 found that there have been 10 home burglaries within a mile of Dunham’s home on Leyland Court during the past month.

“Mr. Goolsby stated that there’s a group of them and they just kind of contact each other and they trade off on whatever they stole,” Dunham said.

“He does have a criminal record of burglary. He has a conviction of burglary in the past and he was in violation of his probation and on the run for three years,” Campbell said.

Goolsby’s case has been turned over to DeKalb County Superior Court. So while justice is being served, police offered this advice to protect you and your family.

“Make sure first and foremost that you do have a home security system. That’s the first thing. Secondly, secure your doors. Make sure you have storm doors because a lot of times doors can be easily kicked in,” Campbell said.

