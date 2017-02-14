Beware of latest tech support scam

A military family decided they'd Better Call Harry after their insurance claim was denied on a canceled trip.More >
Popular online sites such as eBay or Craigslist have become global marketplaces. But you need to follow certain rules when purchasing on them or you could get scammed. Better Call Harry reports on a $2200 lesson one man learned.More >
Here are his signs to tell the legitimate contacts from the scam variety.More >
After a hydrant started leaking last summer, workers removed it, but didn't replace it. Roger Davis kept calling county offices about getting a new hydrant. When he couldn't get answers, he decided he'd Better Call Harry.More >
Two neighbors in a Marietta condo are being told to leave, even though their leases are not up.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
An Amber Alert in effect for a missing teen last seen in Barrow County has been canceled after she was found early Thursday morning.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
