Beware of latest tech support scam

Maybe you've heard of the tech support scam where a caller poses as a Microsoft employee and offers to fix a problem remotely with your computer for a $300 fee.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with your computer. But the scammer will charge your credit card for a bogus fix.

Now, there's a new twist to the fraud. It starts innocently enough with the caller offering a refund on a "repair" job that didn't work. But when this latest scam is finished, victims could be out a lot more money.

Better Call Harry explains.

(NOTE: Microsoft will not call you to say you have a computer problem. If you have any concerns, contact Microsoft's Answer Desk at 1-800-426-9400.)

